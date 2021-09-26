Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with special outfit detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex often likes to make a statement with her fashion. From powerful feminist tees to jewellery with a hidden meaning, it's clear Prince Harry's wife certainly knows how to rock her personal style, but did you spot her latest tribute to Princess Diana?

The elegant mother-of-two stepped out in NYC on Saturday wrapped in a sleek black coat and plaid scarf – and all eyes were on her accessories.

The Duchess, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet Diana in June, paid a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana by wearing Christian Dior's Lady D-Lite Bag – named after the Princess of Wales herself.

It's safe to say that Diana inspired Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the 'Chouchou' but changed its name in 1996 after Diana was seen using it. The royal was rarely seen without the statement bag and it became synonymous with her effortless style.

Meghan carried one of Princess Diana's favourite handbags

Although it's not confirmed if the mother-of-two was carrying Princess Diana's personal handbag, the timeless bag is still one of the brand's most instantly recognisable and popular pieces, so it's no surprise it's also one of Meghan's favourites in her collection.

The sleek and refined style of the Lady D-Lite bag is fully embroidered with a black Cannage motif and the front features a signature Christian Dior print. Equipped with a wide, reversible and removable embroidered shoulder strap, the medium Lady D-Lite bag can be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder or crossbody. Simply exquisite!

Lady D-Lite Bag, £3,450 / $4,800, Dior

Both Meghan and Harry looked sensational as they later took to the stage at New York's Global Citizen Live event. As they took to the stage holding hands, elegant Meghan wore a stunning new outfit which consisted of a white Valentino shift minidress with intricate floral embellishments.

The San Gallo Couture mini dress retails for £3,300 at Harrods, which she paired with black stilettos.

