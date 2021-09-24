Meghan Markle stuns in scarlet outfit during school visit with Prince Harry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised students during a visit to a school in Manhattan on Friday as they continued their tour of New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson school to highlight the NYC Community Schools initiative.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nods to Princess Diana during trip to New York

To address the pandemic's impact on learning and as part of the City's commitment to Universal Literacy, NYC is investing in universal literacy screens for K-2 students to measure student progress in reading and writing. The Duchess published her own children's book, The Bench, in June this year, about the special bond between father and son as seen through a mother's eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads her book to students at New York school

Meghan looked stunning in an all-red outfit, consisting of scarlet trousers with a matching jacket and pointed heels.

MORE: Meghan Markle's first famous royal handbag is finally available to buy

She wore her hair down in loose waves and sported natural-looking makeup, looking so sophisticated for the occasion.

Meghan Markle looked so chic on Friday

Meghan has been giving us so much inspiration for our autumn wardrobe during her New York trip, and on Thursday she stepped out in the camel coat of our dreams.

GET THE LOOK: Tasmin jacket, £119, Hobbs

Pocket flared trousers, £35.99 ($41.99), Mango

Heading out for a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the royal teamed a gorgeous Max Mara camel coat with a black dress by The Row, black Maison Valentino sunglasses and Giorgio Armani heels – gorgeous!

Earlier in the day, the Duchess met with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family for a visit to the One World Trade Centre, just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.

Meghan Markle wore Max Mara in New York

Megan wore a chic all-navy ensemble, consisting of a turtleneck and straight-leg trousers, complete with a sleek navy coat and black heeled boots.

Keeping it simple with hair and makeup, the former Suits actress wore her raven locks slicked back into a low bun. She sported a fresh glowing makeup look, with a dark smokey eye that subtly highlighted her natural beauty.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle adds meaningful diamond ring to her stunning jewellery collection

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.