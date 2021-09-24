Meghan Markle steps out in New York in the autumn outfit of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major public in-person appearance since moving stateside on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York to attend Global Citizen Live this weekend, where they will urge leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meeting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family for a visit to the One World Observatory in Manhattan, the Duchess of Sussex wore a very chic all-navy ensemble, but it was her next outfit that really caught our eye.

Stepping out for a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Meghan teamed a gorgeous Max Mara camel coat with a black dress by The Row, black Maison Valentino sunglasses and Giorgio Armani heels.

Meghan Markle wears Max Mara in New York

Max Mara is renowned for luxury camel coats and Meghan is a big fan of the style, so it's a sartorial match made in heaven. Her exact Rispoli coat is sadly no longer available, but you'll find lots of amazing lookalikes on the high street.

Reiss, another label favoured by the Duchess, has this beautiful wool-blend long-line belted coat which could easily be mistaken for the Italian fashion house. It retails for £328 and is the perfect addition to your workwear wardrobe.

Brooks wool-blend overcoat, £328/$595, Reiss

Mango also has a very similar wool-blend camel coat for just £139.99. The maxi style looks so cosy and is worth the investment as it will last you season after season.

Wool-blend coat, £139.99/$160.99, Mango

On a sunny autumn day, pair your outfit with black Valentino sunglasses like Meghan's. You can find a pair just likes hers at the Sunglass Hut.

Valentino sunglasses, £155.20/$146, Sunglass Hut

You could complete the look with her vintage-style Valextra mini tote bag, which is currently still available at Net-A-Porter, but it's selling out quickly.

Valextra Iside mini textured-leather tote, £2,250/$2,980, Net-A-Porter

We love this look for a workwear ensemble and know exactly what we're wearing for our next day at the office.

