Meghan Markle twins with Prince Harry in smart ensemble for poignant New York visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a significant visit to New York's One World Trade Centre on Thursday, just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.

Harry and Meghan joined New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul at the skyscraper’s observatory – and all eyes were on the gorgeous couple.

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the One World Trade Center, NYC

Looking radiant as ever since the birth of her daughter Lilibet Diana in June, the Duke and Duchess both dressed in all navy for the sombre occasion. Sporting a sophisticated navy turtleneck and straight-leg trousers, Meghan also donned a sleek navy coat for the crisp September weather in NYC.

Teaming her ensemble with a pair of simple black heeled boots, her public appearance is the first time we've seen the glamorous mother-of-two for an in-person engagement since before the pandemic began.

Keeping it simple with hair and makeup, the former Suits actress wore her flowing raven hair slicked black into a low bun. She sported a fresh glowing makeup look and dark smokey eye that subtly highlighted her natural beauty. Simply stunning!

The Sussexes, who welcomed baby daughter Lili in June, are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities as varied as London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

