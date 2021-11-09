Meghan Markle's favourite Veja trainers are 22% off this Singles Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle loves a laid-back look and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore her Vejas during a royal tour of Australia in 2018, and searches for the shoes increased by 115% soon afterwards.

RELATED: 13 times the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her enviable trainer collection

MORE: Meghan Markle looked like sunshine in her elegant yellow dress - and we've found a lookalike

Since then, plenty of other style stars have been spotted wearing the eco sneakers, including Reese Witherspoon and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The shoes have quickly become a wardrobe staple and they're often selling out.

First launched in 2005, Veja trainers are made from organic cotton, wild rubber, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles. They're designed with a focus on sustainability and many pairs are vegan-friendly.

Meghan wears her Veja trainers on tour in Australia

It's rare to see the sneakers reduced, but luxury retailer Farfetch has included a select few pairs in their Singles Day discounts, which means you can steal Meghan's style for less.

Veja V-10 leather low-top sneakers, were £115/$125 now £90/$97.50, Farfetch

But you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on the look - the deal will end soon!

MORE: Everything you can expect for Black Friday 2021 and all of the best deals to shop now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.