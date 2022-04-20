Meghan Markle's favourite handbag brand Strathberry launch a unique new style for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Any royal fashion fan worth their salt knows that Strathberry is Meghan Markle's go-to favourite for elegant handbags, stepping out on countless occasions toting one of their classic designs. Now, Strathberry has released its latest style to pre-order - Meghan, are you listening?

The Safari bag is a structured crossbody, featuring an adjustable leather strap and Strathberry's signature bar. Inspired by the shape of a vintage binocular case, the bag adds a twist to the Strathberry's statement gold hardware, and we're obsessed.

Safari crossbody bag, £395, Strathberry

The cute crossbody bag is complete with an embossed crocodile finish and contrast stitching.

It's available in a selection of gorgeous pastel shades, which are perfect for your spring wardrobe, adding a soft pop of colour that will instantly elevate any outfit.

The new Strathberry Safari crossbody bag

Meghan carried her first Strathberry bag in 2017 during her first royal visit with Prince Harry. She wore the burgundy colour block tote, and has been seen in a range of timeless Strathberry designs since.

The Safari bag is a real investment piece for your handbag collection - and we wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess is snapped sporting her own very soon.

