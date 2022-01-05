One of Meghan Markle's favourite fashion brands just landed in the January sales

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What does Meghan Markle have in common with noughties icons Mary-Kate and Ashley? Sadly not a Suits x Full House crossover, as much as we would love to see that combo. But, the Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of the Olsen twin’s luxury fashion brand The Row.

Donning the minimalist label’s green cashmere turtleneck jumper and matching woollen trousers for the now-famous Times 100 snap was quite the accolade to the designers. And Meghan isn’t the only famous fan of the brand, with Kendall Jenner, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie, to name only a few, all snapped in the gorgeous garms.

Meghan wore The Row on the Time Magazine 100 photoshoot

Founded in 2006, while the twins were only 18-years-old, The Row is now one of the most coveted luxury labels beloved by the fash-pack and sold by prestigious global retailers such as Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa.

As you can probably imagine, with a customer base that looks like a list of Oscar nominees, and an equally as impressive stockist list, The Row pieces will set you back quite a significant sum. But, thanks to the January sales, we’re seeing huge reductions of up to 60% off, and here are some of our favourite picks from the bunch...

The same trousers the Duchess wore for the Time 100 pictures are now 40% off at Harvey Nichols.

The Row Igor dark green stretch-wool trousers, were £1,460 now £876, Harvey Nichols

And so is the matching jumper!

The Row Demee green cashmere-blend jumper, was £1,140 now £684, Harvey Nichols

As with all of The Row items, these trousers are an investment piece made to be worn time and time again with a long lifespan. Work out the cost per wear and suddenly it’s a lot less daunting.

The Row Franklin wool-blend slim-leg pants, were £775 now £290, Net-a-Porter

Now selling at half price, this trans-seasonal staple shirt dress works perfectly with sandals in the summer and boots and a chunky knit in winter.

The Row Sunny cotton shirt dress, was £1,280 now £640, MyTheresa

Shoes glorious shoes! A minimal strappy sandal was all the rage last summer and we have a sneaky feeling that 2022 will be no different.

The Row Bare colour-block leather sandals, was £530 now £318, The Outnet

Made from Tencel – a material derived from wood pulp – and blended with cashmere for a super-soft finish, this long-length T-shirt dress was made for effortless dressing.

The Row Cetya T-shirt maxi dress, was £560 now £392, Mytheresa

