Meghan Markle's rare off duty look revealed - and it's super sleek

The Duchess of Sussex is a Californian girl through and through; her wonderful laid-back style epitomises the vibe. She often wears classic, slightly oversized styles in white, black and navy and we love her for it!

At the weekend, Meghan's husband Prince Harry headed to the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club where he took part, and the former Suits star was snapped cheering him on.

In pictures that appeared in Elle, the mother-of-two wore shorts on two consecutive days, and can you blame her? When the weather is glorious and so are your legs, it would be rude not to.

In one picture, Meghan can be seen wearing white shorts by Frame, and the White ‘Mika’ Button Down Shirt by Anine Bing, with T-strap sandals. She broke up the look with a terracotta belt and wore her hair in one of her easily recognised styles; the messy bun.

Meghan always supports Prince Harry at the polo

The following day, Meghan decided to go for an all denim look, rocking dark denim shorts and a light denim shirt, with sandals by Gabriela Hearst and her favourite Valentino sunglasses. She wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail.

Beady eye fashion fans also spotted the Duchess sporting her Cartier 'Love' bracelet which she is rarely seen without.

When it comes to jewellery, Meghan often turns to brands such as Cleave and Company, Monica Vinader, Birks, Missoma and more, but she has a particularly special relationship with Cartier.

On her wedding day, almost all of Meghan's jewels had come from the label. Looking radiant in her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress, she accessorised with a pair of Galanterie diamond earrings by Cartier. Elegant and understated, the design seemed like a tailor-made match for the centre stone of the bride's antique headpiece.

