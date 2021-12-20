Kate Middleton is the pink lady of 2021 - did you spot all her best rosy looks? Duchess Kate is pretty in pink and has never looked better...

The Duchess of Cambridge has had an incredible year when it comes to fashion. The stunning wife of Prince William has been a tad more daring with her style choices and we've been cheering her on. Just gorgeous!

One of the colours the mother-of-three has often turned to in 2021 is pink. In various forms, we've seen the royal rock fuschia, pastel, bubblegum and rose varieties, and we think you'll agree, it really suits her!

We are going to take you through Kate's pink parade, so keep scrolling for major inspiration…

Most memorably back in May, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

Kate wore a stunning ME+EM dress when she met Mila Sneddon in May

The dazzling number was an instant success, flying into all of the virtual shopping baskets and it's easy to see why.

Kate was super glam in a fuchsia frock by Alexander McQueen in June

In June, Kate was fabulous in fuchsia as she met America's first lady Jill Biden in this beautiful Alexander McQueen number.

We loved Kate's bubblegum pink coat by Max & Co she wore in June

The brunette beauty stepped out with Prince William at an East London School in March, and her tailored coat by Max & Co certainly made a statement. She layered the outerwear staple over a pretty scalloped knit from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden.

Kate rocked this high street pink coat in November

In November, Kate paid a visit to the Nower Hill High School in Harrow, looking super glam in a beautiful crimson coat, matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs and trousers and sleek high heels.

Kate was the queen of Wimbledon wearing Beulah London

And lastly, in July, Kate stole the show at Wimbledon, as she watched the men's singles final. Dazzling onlookers in the royal box, she donned a Beulah London crepe pink dress that she matched with her Aldo 'Nicholes' heels and her Josef Point de Beauvais embroidered clutch bag. So chic.

