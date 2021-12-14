Kate Middleton's extremely famous designer dress could be yours for £23

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn some absolute killer dresses in her time, and we've always said it's super hard to pick a favourite. But up there has to be her green Vampire's Wife dress that she has worn on numerous occasions.

The £1,595 design was first worn by the mother-of-three back in 2020 during the royal tour of Ireland. The fancy frock is crafted from a shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon, and is cut with a fitted bodice, has puffed sleeves trimmed with feminine ruffles and falls into a softly draped skirt. Princess Beatrice actually wore the design first when she attended Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019. So you can say this style definitely has the royal seal of approval.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Red As She And William Arrive For Christmas Concert

That being said, you can actually rent Duchess Kate's green VW frock in a size 8, for just £23 on By Rotation. Just download the app, set up your account, and away you go! Talk about a royal saving.

By Rotation is a fashion rental app which enables shoppers to hire the most exquisite, expensive designer dresses at much cheaper prices.

Kate wore the Falconetti dress by The Vampire's Wife in 2020

Founded by Eshita Kabra-Davies, it's actually the world's first social fashion rental app. 'Rotators' can rent and lend their designer fashion directly with each other. How genius? We're signing up right away.

Princess Beatrice also wore the dress to Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019

The Vampire's Wife was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014. Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond; from Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston.

You can hire Kate's dress at By Rotation

The Vampire's Wife The Falconetti ruffled metallic silk-blend dress, £1,595, Matches

The brand is based in Brighton, so no doubt both Beatrice and Kate love supporting a home-grown British designer.

