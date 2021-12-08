Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe red for festive outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge put in a dazzling appearance to attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday afternoon.

Joined by her husband Prince William, Duchess Kate looked gorgeous in a stunning Catherine Walker coat featuring red buttons and a large bow detail - ideal for the festive season. Kate paired the red coat dress with matching red shoes by Gianvito Rossi for a fully coordinated look.

Look closely and you'll see the Duchess has gone for a pop of blue in the form of The Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

Kate looked stunning on Wednesday

The royal's raven locks were curled to perfection - a glam look that would be befitting for any Christmas party. How stunning did she look?

Keen to copy Kate's look? We've tracked down this beautiful dress Marks & Spencer that looks incredibly alike....

Ghost x M&S red dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

Hobbs knows the score with this va-va-voom red dress...

Lenora poppy silk dress, £289, Hobbs London

There's also this dress with sweet bow detail.

Bowknot Neck Lantern Sleeve Red Sheath Dress, £21.65, Rotita

Or how about this demure raspberry coloured dress?

Katernia dress, £279, L K Bennett

Or this divine occasion dress from Reiss...

Savannah occasion dress, £238, Reiss

Meanwhile, William opted for a navy suit and matching red tie to complement his wife's look.

The Together At Christmas community carol service is being supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation in a bid "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

The congregation included guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities – including people with limited social connections, the recently bereaved or those without their own homes.

The palace has confirmed the service will be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm.

