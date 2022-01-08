10 glamorous birthday dresses Kate Middleton would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrations are in order as the Duchess of Cambridge rings in her 40th birthday on 9 January. Marking a major milestone for the royal, no birthday is ever complete without the perfect party attire – and we all know that Kate loves an elegant evening dress.

The Duchess can always rely on her favourite high street and designer brands for royal engagements, including Reiss, Me+Em, L.K.Bennett, Emilia Wickstead and more, so we've rounded up a number of glamorous styles worthy of the birthday girl.

Burgundy Velvet Midi Dress, £168, Reiss

Duchess Kate became synonymous with Reiss in 2010 after appearing in the brand's Nannete dress for her official engagement portraits with Prince William. Having continued to wear the label's designs over the last decade, we reckon she'd love this crimson dress from Reiss – after all, the royal's partial to a luxe velvet number.

Black Buckle Detail Dress, £329, L.K.Bennett

When in doubt you can never go wrong with a little black dress and L.K.Bennett's satin version features a sparkling crystal buckle belt detail for added glam. Plus, its vintage-inspired shape has Kate's name all over it.

Ivory Forever Dress, £180, Karen Millen

Kate's wardrobe is mostly made up of tailored and streamlined silhouettes, so this Karen Millen pencil dress is right up her street. Fitted with a high notched collar, v-neck front, puffed shoulders, and three-quarter length sleeves, it also comes with a contrasting black belt that cinches in at the waist.

The Vampire's Wife Emerald Dress, £1,395, Net-A-Porter

The Duchess made headlines in March 2020 while touring Ireland alongside her husband, Prince William. Stepping out in a rich emerald dress by The Vampire's Wife, Kate's metallic midi has since gained an A-list following, with several celebrities including Sienna Miller and Jodie Comer turning to the label. Sure to score the royal seal of approval, Kate's iconic style is now available to shop in a mini length – and it's the ultimate party dress.

Blue Heart Print Midi Dress, £250, L.K.Bennett

Kate loves to experiment with bright colours and bold prints, and L.K.Bennett's heart print dress masterfully combines the two. We can see the royal accessorising it with her navy Jimmy Choo pumps and a pair of sapphire earrings to match.

Blue Embellished Dress, £750, Needle & Thread

Who could ever forget Kate's romantic red dress from Needle & Thread? Donning the beautiful beaded design for a reception at Buckingham Palace, we've found a wintery blue version that the Duchess would adore, especially if she's planning to go all out with her party dress this year.

Green Colour Block Dress, £450, Me+Em

During Kate's 2021 meeting with little Mila Sneddon, the royal kept her promise to the five-year-old and wore a bubblegum pink dress to their reunion at the Queen's official Edinburgh home. As a result, sales of her Me+Em colour block dress have since soared, and now that the brand has launched a bright green version, we reckon Kate will be adding it basket.

Ivory Midi Dress, £169, Ghost

Joining fellow celebrity fans including Holly Willoughby and Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Symonds, the Duchess has long admired British label, Ghost. Owning several sleek, button-up designs from the brand, just imagine how sophisticated she'd look in this angelic ivory dress.

Red Wrap Dress, £149, Hobbs

The mum-of-three regularly steps out in Hobbs for her royal engagements, and she's especially fond of the brand's dresses. Bearing a striking resemblance to the Eponine coat dress worn by Kate to the November opening of COP26 in Glasgow, this red fit-and-flare features a similar wrap front and button detailing.

Emilia Wickstead Yellow Dress, £897, The Outnet

One of Kate's best-loved brands is Emilia Wickstead, and she even owns a number of the label's designs in multiple colours. How chic is this pastel yellow dress?! Just imagine how incredible it would look styled with the Duchess' nude Gianvito Rossi pumps.

