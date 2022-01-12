We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie's second Instagram account, the Anti-Slavery Collective, shared a throwback snap of her and the co-founder of the charity, Julia de Boinville at The Bramber Bakehouse last year.

The mother-of-one looked as chic as ever wearing a cosy yet stylish navy jumper dress from Nanushka. The Cashmere-blend turtleneck number featured delicate slits at the side and also comes in classic colours grey and tan. Priced at £375, it's a pricey buy but one that can be dressed up or down, and can be carried through each season. If this is a little out of your budget, check out our high street alternative - keep scrolling!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks about her creative passion

The Instagram photo featuring Eugenie came with the caption: "Throwback to when our co-founders visited the amazing women at @bramberbakehouse for a second time last year to see them graduate.

The Bramber Bakehouse programme sees up to 10 modern slavery survivors join for 8 weekly sessions. From the first day to graduation, they learn fundamental baking skills and take part in sessions that support and empower them to achieve their aspirations."

The royal recently returned from her family ski holiday, wearing a lovely dressed-down outfit as she stepped off the plane.

Eugenie's dress:

Canaan Cashmere-blend turtleneck dress, £375, Nanushka

In photos published by the MailOnline, you can see Prince William and Harry's cousin carrying baby August, rocking an 'Alamo Houndstooth Reversible Wool-Blend Coat' from Nanushka again.

Libby Knitted Dress, £120, Crew Clothing

Nanushka is a sustainable brand, so it's easy to see why Eugneie wears it so much. The royal practises environmentally friendly habits and this transcends to her wardrobe.

The website says of its ethos: "Nanushka develops beautifully crafted products with an authentic and consistent consideration to responsible production. We draw inspiration and energy from nature. We appreciate, respect and nourish the world around us. We work not only to reduce our impact on the environment, but also to give back and contribute positively to the communities we work with. We focus on three key pillars: Earth; Community; and Circularity."

