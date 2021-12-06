Princess Eugenie's chic dress has Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie went to the opening of the Mark Bradford exhibition in Serralves Museum of Contemporary art Art in Porto, north of Portugal last month and we've been dreaming of her stunning green dress she wore to mark the occasion ever since.

In pictures seen on Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, the sister of Princess Beatrice can be seen wearing a fabulous green frock by ME+EM - the high end label with many royal fans.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks about her creative passion

The brand's 'Feminine V Neck Maxi Dress + Belt' costs £250 and we're obsessed with it. Cut in a maxi length with dipped hem, it also boasts a deep V neckline with slight grown-on collar, detachable belt, elasticated waist, practical pockets and on-trend balloon sleeves. All sizes are still in stock if you fancy treating yourself.

We know the Duchess of Cambridge would love this dress, after all, she's worn the brand on countless occasions, most memorably back in May when she invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home.

She wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM dress that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour. Cute!

Feminine V Neck Maxi Dress + Belt, £250.00, ME+EM

On Sunday, the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband Mike enjoyed some festive vibes as they attended the special LEGOLAND at Christmas festive event. The pair were photographed posing in front of the grand tree, adorned with LEGO-made gifts and ornaments, brightly smiling before departing for the theme park.

Italian Wool Swing Pea Coat, £395.00, ME+EM

Mother-of-three Zara wore an Italian wool coat by the brand, in khaki. The short style had a swing body, multiple button closures, a double breasted design, as well as an oversized collar and classic pea coat lapels. Priced at £395, it's selling out fast so don't delay if you want to invest!

