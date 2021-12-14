Princess Eugenie's slinky winter outfit has a seriously clever hidden detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie looked incredible last week at the Together At Christmas Community Carol Service. It was held at Westminster Abbey and a whole host of royals were also present, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Mother-of-one Eugenie wore a stunning forest green cape coat by Chloe, which came complete with gold buttons at the front. The royal loves to recycle her outfits and has worn this item before, but it featured a collection of six buttons, not four, like last week.

So it appears that the Queen's granddaughter had removed them, to give a fresh new look. She also further added a long sleeve rollneck that you could just see at the collar and cuffs of the coat, which gave the ensemble a whole new vibe. Love!

If you're looking for a high street alternative, we think you're going to love this similar style from Karen Millen. Costing £292, the fine Italian wool design looks modern with its military-style tailoring. It has the same neat rows of glossy buttons, smart epaulettes and roomy pockets that gives it a polished look.

Princess Eugenie looked amazing in her Chloe cape...

Kate Middleton stepped out in a festive red coat dress by Catherine Walker for the same star-studded event. She paired the red coat dress with matching red shoes by Gianvito Rossi. But eagle-eyed fans were particularly taken with her sentimental jewellery.

The royal wore the cape before, and it had more buttons

In a sweet tribute to The Queen, Kate accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond and sapphire fringed earrings, on loan from The Queen Mother's collection.

Get the look!

Italian Wool Blend Military Cape, £292, Karen Millen

William opted for a navy suit and matching red tie to complement his wife's look.

Wool-Mix Cape Jacket, £199, Freemans

Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat dress

The Together At Christmas community carol service is being supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation in a bid "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

