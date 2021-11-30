Princess Eugenie glams up in a coat that looks mighty like Meghan Markle's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, as part of her work with her charity the Anti-Slavery Collective, Princess Eugenie and fellow founder Julia de Boinville, visited Wisbech to learn about the history of the anti-slavery movement and meet with The Rosmini Centre and The Ferry Project who are doing fantastic work supporting victims and survivors.

READ: Princess Eugenie stuns in fitted black dress during COP26 appearance

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter looked incredible in her chic yet cosy outfit, which consisted of a navy blue jumper dress and delightful forest green and navy longline, check coat. The royal wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and her makeup looked as flawless as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

We couldn't help but notice that the coat looked very similar to a coat that the Duchess of Sussex wore back in 2018 on the royal official trip of Scotland. Her tartan Burberry number sold out as soon as she wore it and inspired lots of high street dupes afterwards.

MORE: What royals banned from their weddings: Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, the Queen and more

At the time, the former Suits star paired the design with trousers by Veronica Beard and a green bag by Strathberry. She wore her beautiful hair loose and sported fresh, glowing makeup, nude lip gloss and lightly defined eye makeup.

Yesterday our co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, visited Wisbech to learn about the history of the anti-slavery movement and meet with The Rosmini Centre and The Ferry Project who are doing fantastic work supporting victims and survivors pic.twitter.com/SWQCMjZIiC — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) November 30, 2021

It's been a busy month for Eugenie. Last weekend, the royal marked the christening of her son, August Brooksbank, alongside Zara Tindall's son, Lucas.

Meghan wore a similar coat in 2018

The event was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and Eugenie was seen arriving with her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Zara and her husband Mike Tindall arrived separately.

READ: Touching detail you might have missed from baby August and Lucas' royal christening

In pictures published by MailOnline, the royal looked radiant in a white linen dress for the occasion. Her frock was by fashion label Zimmermann, and featured straight sleeves with fluted cuffs, a handkerchief hem with tassel trims and statement embroidery throughout.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.