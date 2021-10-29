Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective.

The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and her makeup natural. Even better, we've tracked down the beautiful frock, which is from one of Eugenie's favourite high street brands, Whistles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals her creative passion

Costing £139, the midi features a flattering tie-waist, a ruffle neckline and a pretty frill to the skirt. Whistles describes the dress as 'playful', and we have to agree!

"Oozing a playful sensibility, our diagonal texture print is the uplifting motif your wardrobe is missing. This dress' frilled neckline and hem add a romantic feel to the design, and the optional belt can be tied to cinch in the waist for added definition," the website states.

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in a blue Whistles dress

Eugenie's new appearance was shared on the Anti Slavery Collective's official Instagram page, along with an inspiring caption.

"Yesterday our co-founder, HRH @princesseugenie, was delighted to visit a @salvationarmyuk outreach hub to take part in an art therapy class alongside modern slavery survivors," it read.

Diagonal Texture Print Dress, £139, Whistles

"They painted murals themed around freedom and what it meant to each survivor.

"The Salvation Army offers survivors of modern slavery a wide range of services including: confidential legal advice, health care, counselling, educational opportunities, financial support, and support in obtaining employment and housing.

Eugenie attended an art therapy class alongside modern slavery survivors

"Pictured alongside HRH Princess Eugenie is Director for Anti Trafficking and Modern Slavery, Kathy Betteridge, and Service Manager for The Salvation Army's London Outreach service, Jenny Gibson."

Eugenie's own painted picture featured a mountain scene with blue skies and green grass, and was sweetly finished with her initials: E.Y.

