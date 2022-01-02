Princess Eugenie turns heads in elegant Whistles dress on the slopes of Verbier

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie is enjoying the slopes in Verbier on a rare family getaway with her sister, Princess Beatrice, and their mother, the Duchess of York - and we're loving Eugenie's winter wardrobe.

On Saturday, the MailOnline published several photos of the royal as she stepped out with her family to brave the cold of the Swiss ski resort, and royal fans were left stunned by her elegant choice of outfit. Donning a chic blue printed dress from Whistles, Eugenie layered her long-sleeved number with an oversized coat, cream woollen scarf and knitted grey beanie.

Photographs pictured Sarah arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

Though Eugenie wrapped up warm for the January evening, we couldn't help but notice the striking pattern on her elegant 'Diagonal Texture Print Dress' dress which has just landed in Whistles' end of season sale for £95.

This dress’ frilled neckline and hem add a romantic feel to the design, with an optional belt that can be tied to cinch in the waist for added definition. So chic!

Diagonal Texture Print Dress, £95, Whistles

The ladies appeared in high spirits as they headed out for the evening, all bundled up against the cold in photos published on the MailOnline.

There was no sign of Beatrice's infant daughter Sienna or Eugenie's son August, who are understood to be on the trip with them, marking the royal babies' first family holiday abroad. The trip marks the first time the York family has been able to return to their beloved Verbier resort together since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Yorks have been going on skiing holidays since they were children

It is also the first time new additions Sienna and August have joined them on a group family holiday so the trip will no doubt be an extra special occasion.

The upmarket Swiss resort has been a firm favourite with the Yorks ever since Beatrice and Eugenie were little.

