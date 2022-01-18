Queen Letizia pays sweet tribute to mother-in-law Queen Sofia in stunning gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Attending a diplomatic reception at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Monday, Queen Letizia had fans swooning over her vintage two-tone gown – and it has a sweet story behind it.

READ: Queen Letizia's elegant navy coat is the definition of cosy

Paying tribute to her mother-in-law and royal predecessor, the monarch's dress was first worn by Queen Sofia in 1977 at Gymnich castle, during a state visit to Germany. Adding a few flourishes of her own, Letizia customised the floral Valentino dress with a slightly different belt, swapping Sofia's tie-up bow design for a more minimalist style.

Queen Letizia looked so glamorous while attending a reception on Monday

Recycling her favourite ruby and emerald droplet earrings from Tous Jewellery, Letizia swept her brunette hair up into a sleek ponytail that perfectly showcased the floral appliques on the bodice of her dress. Modelling natural and dewy makeup, the mum-of-two combined a brown smokey shadow with voluminous lashes and a hint of honey-hued blusher to contour – divine.

READ: Rebellious royals with surprise piercings! Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia & more

MORE: Queen Letizia almost loses precious jewel on first day back at work

Queen Sofia first wore the Valentino dress in 1977 while visiting Germany

Having built a capsule wardrobe over the years, Queen Letizia is known to recycle her favourite pieces during royal engagements, but fans were particularly excited to see her wearing a dress on loan from her mother-in-law.

Over 40 years ago, Queen Sofia had first accessorised the gown with a diamond jewellery set and a silver clutch bag to match.

GET THE LOOK:

Forest Green Maxi Skirt, £71.20, Coast

In love with Letizia's latest look? Her vintage design might be one-of-a-kind but that doesn't mean you can't recreate it with a little help from the high street. Layer Coast's forest green maxi dress over a blouse of your choosing to create a unique two-in-one dress.

It's not the first time that we've seen Letizia borrowing pieces from King Felipe's mother, and in September 2021, the monarch was spotted wearing a pastel pink floral dress from Sofia's collection.

Donning the summery style for a lunch in honour of the President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, Letizia polished off her ensemble with Magrit knotted vamp pumps and her Chanel Plume earrings. The dress had been first seen on Queen Sofia during another royal visit, this time to Rome in 1981.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.