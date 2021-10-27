Queen Letizia wows royal fans in semi-sheer fishnet gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing some serious glamour to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards in Madrid on Tuesday, Queen Letizia sent royal fans wild as she recycled a semi-sheer fringed gown by BOSS.

Accessorising her LBD with a Nina Ricci leather clutch and black snakeskin-embossed pumps by Manolo Blahnik, the monarch wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, drawing attention to her beaded waterfall earrings by Tous Jewellery.

Queen Letizia was pictured outside the Mandarín Oriental Ritz Hotel in Madrid

Coordinating her makeup to perfection, Letizia dusted her dark eyes in a glittery brown shadow complete with long lashes, honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss to match – stunning.

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise the royal's outfit from a number of previous engagements, including The ABC Newspaper Awards, held in 2019. Clearly a firm favourite, the monarch is often commended for her sustainable attitude towards fashion, as she continues to recycle her go-to pieces. Known for her impeccable taste, Queen Letizia's BOSS dress is also loved by Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who wore it in the 2020 comedy-drama, French Exit.

Michelle Pfeiffer wore the exact same dress in French Exit

Attending the prestigious event alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the royal couple were all smiles as they posed outside the Mandarín Oriental Ritz Hotel. No doubt an exciting evening for Queen Letizia, prior to her royal wedding she also worked within the journalism industry, reporting for the likes of ABC, Bloomberg and CNN+.

The couple's latest appearance comes after a busy week of royal engagements, including the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2021 ceremony, held at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo.

Photographed alongside their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain last week, Letizia turned heads in another beautiful black gown.

Looking every inch the modern-day Cinderella in a voluminous taffeta design by couturier, The 2nd Skin Co., the monarch teamed her midi dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, adding a Bottega Veneta knotted clutch and sparkling Joyes de Pasar earrings and bracelets. Her glossy tresses were swept into a low chignon, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy.

