Queen Letizia's elegant navy coat is the definition of cosy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Navy is officially Queen Letizia's colour of the moment! Ringing in the New Year, so far the monarch has only appeared in the wintery blue shade for public appearances, and she continued to do so on Wednesday.

Nailing business casual for a meeting at the FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) headquarters in Madrid, the royal put together yet another navy ensemble – and it's the definition of cosy.

Letizia headed to a meeting at the FEDER headquarters in Madrid

Layering a tailored button-up coat from BOSS over a black pinstripe suit, Letizia accessorised her outfit with coordinating navy Magrit heels, an ink blue clutch bag by Carolina Herrera and gold hooped earrings.

Wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two rocked a barely-there nude shadow complete with a subtle coating of mascara and a light dusting of rosy blusher – beautiful.

The monarch is a huge fan of navy right now

With temperatures falling, Queen Letizia's look is providing us with some serious winter fashion inspiration, and if you're just as obsessed with her coat as we are, then you'll be happy to know that both Monki and Monsoon are selling the dreamiest dupes.

GET THE LOOK:

Navy Tailored Coat, £65, Monki

Priced at £65, Monki – which also happens to be one of Stacey Solomon's go-to brands – is selling an unbelievably similar version. Made with recycled polyester, the double-breasted silhouette is designed to flatter your figure while keeping out the cold.

Navy Military Coat, was £165 NOW £115, Monsoon

Reduced to £115 in the January sales, Monsoon's military coat is another glamorous option. Also available in an elegant camel shade that Meghan Markle would love, this soft wool blend coat can be layered over eveningwear or dressed down with jeans and a stylish knit.

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia's epic style evolution

Queen Letizia's appearance at the FEDER headquarters this week marks her second royal engagement of 2022. Earlier this month, the monarch completed her first in a metallic navy coat dress as she took part in the Pascua Militar ceremony at the royal palace alongside her husband, King Felipe.

During a rare mishap, the 49-year-old almost lost a precious piece of jewellery as the Queen Ena's brooch dropped from her dress during the parade. In a sweet moment, her husband was there to quickly pick up the pearl and diamond accessory, which has long been a rare family heirloom.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.