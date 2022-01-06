Queen Letizia almost loses precious jewel on first day back at work The Spanish royals returned to duties on Thursday

King Felipe came to his wife's aid as Queen Letizia almost lost a precious piece of jewellery during their first royal outing of the year.

The mishap occurred as the Spanish king and queen took part in the Pascua Militar ceremony at the royal palace in Madrid on Thursday.

Queen Letizia's accessory, Queen Ena's brooch, dropped from her dress during the parade but luckily her husband was there to pick it up.

The jewels feature a large grey pearl surrounded by a cluster of diamonds with another drop pearl.

Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, or Queen Ena of Spain as she was known, was the wife of King Alfonso XIII from their marriage on 31 May 1906 until 14 April 1931.

King Felipe came to the rescue

After enjoying Christmas with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofia, 14, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were back to their royal duties on Thursday, which fell on Spain's national holiday, Epiphany or Three Kings Day.

Letizia, 49, looked stunning in a satin navy gown, teaming it with a black cape for the January temperatures. Her brunette locks were styled into an elegant low bun and she sported hooped earrings, as well as what appeared to be a new piercing in her left ear.

Queen Letizia wearing Queen Ena's brooch

Meanwhile, Felipe, 53, was dressed in military uniform and all guests wore face masks during the ceremony.

The Spanish royals released a new family portrait with their 2021 Christmas card photo. While King Felipe and Queen Letizia were dressed smart-casually in grey blazers, royal sisters Leonor and Sofia opted for cosy knits.

Princess Leonor will soon return to her studies for a second term at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

