Queen Letizia wows in the most elegant floral dress during royal tour of Sweden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her royal visit to Sweden, Queen Letizia stepped out in yet another elegant outfit on Thursday as she headed to the Bernadotte Library and later to Stockholm City Hall for a special lunch hosted by the President of Stockholm City Council and the Mayor of Stockholm.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's crimson coat to Queen Letizia's blue ballgown

A vision pink, the monarch layered a tailored bubblegum coat from one of her favourite designers, Caroline Herrera, over a custom floral appliqué dress by Pedro del Hierro. Completing her monochrome ensemble with powder pink Magrit pumps, she added a coordinating clutch and diamond earrings by Joyeria YANES.

Queen Letizia was pictured alongside Queen Silvia of Sweden

Wearing her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek, blow-dried style, Letizia opted for her go-to makeup combo. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a subtle layer of mascara, the royal contoured with sunkissed bronzer and a honey-hued blusher, polishing off the look with a statement crimson lip.

Letizia's outfit may be head-to-toe designer but we've tracked down a number of high street styles so you can recreate her look for less.

READ: Queen Letizia's handbag contents revealed as she suffers major slip-up during royal tour

MORE: Queen Letizia looks flawless in beautiful H&M dress and tiara

The monarch looked lovely in a custom floral appliqué dress by Pedro del Hierro

Priced at £79, this gorgeous satin wrap dress is part of the Marks & Spencer X Ghost collection. A truly luxurious look, it features three quarter length sleeves that elegantly drape off the shoulders as well as a figure-flattering tie at the back.

An everyday staple, we'd recommend adding box-fresh trainers or ankle boots for a more casual feel. Heading out on date night? Team your new favourite dress with strappy stilettos and sparkling silver jewellery.

Satin V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

As for her bubblegum pink coat, Boden has the most glamorous alternative. Retailing at £190, this wool-blend coat is fitted with a stand-up collar and snap fastenings to keep out the cold.

Pink Coat, £190, Boden

Since touching down in Sweden this week, Queen Letizia has sported several show-stopping ensembles and one of our favourites is the navy ballgown that she wore to a gala dinner with her husband, King Felipe IV on Wednesday. Part of H&M's sustainable range, the monarch accessorised her evening dress with a glittering tiara and a metallic clutch bag – divine!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's handbag contents revealed as she suffers major slip-up

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.