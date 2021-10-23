Queen Letizia dazzles in the dreamiest black ballgown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking every inch the modern-day Cinderella, Queen Letizia donned the dreamiest black ballgown on Friday night as she attended the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2021 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo.

Stepping out in a voluminous taffeta design by couturier, The 2nd Skin Co., the monarch teamed her evening gown with Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps in black snakeskin, adding a Bottega Veneta knotted clutch and sparkling Joyes de Pasar earrings and bracelets.

Queen Letizia was pictured outside Campoamor Theater in Oviedo

As for her hair and makeup, the royal styled her brunette tresses in a sleek chignon and opted for a dramatic brown smokey eye complete with statement lashes.

Letizia was joined by King Felipe VI and their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain

Smiling as she headed into the theatre, Letizia was pictured alongside her husband, King Felipe VI and their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain. Her eldest daughter, Leonor, was a picture of elegance in a printed ruffle hem dress by Bgo & Me, while Sofia recycled her mother's black Varela top, tucking it into a pink tulle skirt by Psophía.

Coordinating with his family, King Felipe also looked dapper in an all-black suit and a bubblegum pink tie.

It's been an exciting week for the royal parents, who just a day before, were finally reunited with their daughter Leonor since her move to the UK. As of August, the young princess has been studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, where she'll also be living for the next two years.

UWC Atlantic College is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

The Spanish royal court shared some moving images of Leonor as she bid farewell to her family at the airport before boarding her flight to the UK, as well as photos of the royal inside the college grounds as she began her studies. Princess Leonor has been joined at the college by another royal – Princess Alexia, 16, who is the second child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands.

