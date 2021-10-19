Kate Middleton stuns in the boldest pleated skirt at charity event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked as stunning as always as she delivered a keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust. The event was to launch the charity’s 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign at the Bafta headquarters in London.

Braving the autumnal weather, Kate stunned in the brightest ensemble, opting to wear an elegant pleated skirt matching turtleneck to complete her all-red outfit.

The Duchess paired her pleated skirt perfectly with some pointed-toe tan stilettos from Ralph Lauren, adding effortless glamour to her look. Of course, no royal lady is seen without her handbag, of which Kate opted for the 'Nano Montreal Bag' in 'Deep Toffee' from DeMellier.

The brunette beauty wore her signature long hair in a voluminous curled style and sported a flawless face of natural makeup. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Duchess Kate was the lady in red as she arrived at the Bafta headquarters

'Taking Action on Addiction' is a long-term campaign which works to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help.

The launch of the campaign coincides with Addiction Awareness Week, which aims to provide a platform to highlight the challenges of addiction, to engage with people and families affected, and to raise public awareness.

Kate is Patron of the Forward Trust, and during the day, met with beneficiaries of the charity as well as a number of supporters with lived experience of addiction. During the event, the mother-of-three delivered a keynote speech, highlighting the importance of tackling misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding addiction and its roots in early childhood experiences.

We last saw the Duchess on Sunday evening, as she headed to the Earthshot Prize Awards, stepping out in a fan-favourite Alexander McQueen gown dating back to 2011. The lilac frock was the epitome of true Grecian-style and the royal made the look new again by adding a sparkling belt into the mix, which was by Jenny Packham.

She finished her look by wearing her hair in a beautiful side-swept hairstyle, adding glowing makeup and sparkling jewelled earrings. Perfection!

