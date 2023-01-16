Rocking the January blues: 12 times royal ladies looked brilliant in blue Check out these royals proving blue can be the warmest colour...

It may be dreaded Blue Monday, but that doesn't mean your January has to be glum. Brighten up your day with these fabulous photos of the royals rocking the beautiful hue.

Blue is the official royal colour, so it's not surprising that members of the family love to frequently wear it. Whether it's a fresh take on pastel shades of blue, deep navy or vibrant sapphire, it's a refreshingly easy colour to wear that has all the airs and graces of a regal tone. Keep scrolling to see how some of your favourite royals wear it; from the Princess of Wales to the late Queen…

The Princess of Wales

Kate was glowing at the launch of The National Emergencies Trust in a navy blue Emilia Wickstead dress. The fit-and-flare frock featured a flattering belt and she matched the dark blue dress with her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

How could we forget Kate's stunning Alessandra Rich moment? You can currently shop a gorgeous dupe of this dress at L.K.Bennett.

Matching her hat to her dress coat proved a real hit for Kate in this stunning teal shade.

Princess Diana

Her dress was considered daring at the time, and this Catherine Walker dress is definitely one of Princess Diana’s greatest style moments.

OK, so maybe not today's style inspo but adorable nonetheless… twinning is winning!

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan chose this memorable Victoria Beckham dress for her return to the UK after she and Harry decided to step back from their official royal roles in March 2020.

While on her royal tour of Down Under in October 2018, Meghan rocked this beautiful two-tone blue skirt.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in blue for her sister's wedding in 2018 at St George's Chapel. So striking, don't you agree?

What a stylish duo! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked super chic on the first day of Royal Ascot in 2019, both opting for blue dresses. Beatrice chose a stunning pastel lace dress by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat. Eugenie decided to opt for a blue dress too, with a cute yellow fascinator.

Princess Beatrice’s top-to-toe wearing of the colour is giving us major wedding outfit ideas.

The Queen

The late HRH was known for her love of bright colour but we think this more subtle shade looked terrific on her too. The Queen chose this Angela Kelly cashmere coat to celebrate her granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding back in October 2018.

Sophie Wessex

Sophie attended the Sovereign's Parade in a gorgeous bright blue hue. The Suzannah London coat fell to the Countess's ankles, ideal for shielding against the cold and came with a flattering waist belt detail.

