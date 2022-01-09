Kate Middleton's heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana in 40th birthday portraits - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a trio of bespoke Alexander McQueen gowns in new photos to mark her 40th birthday released on Saturday evening - paying tribute to both the Queen and Princess Diana through her iconic looks.

Celebrating her landmark birthday in style, Duchess Kate turned to her wedding dress designer to transform her look for the gorgeous portraits, taken by royal photographer Paolo Reversi. A vision in red, the royal is pictured in a breathtaking asymmetric satin gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic balloon sleeve. A second image sees the Duchess in an elegant bespoke McQueen tulle dress, while Kate dons a beautiful baby pink ruffled gown for a third stunning portrait.

Prince William's wife paired her statement red gown with a glittering pair of the Queen's diamond drop earrings, lent to her by the 95-year-old monarch.

In a second monochrome image, Kate dons a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The earrings aren't the Duchess' only homage to Diana, as she also displays the royal's iconic sapphire engagement ring, given to her by her husband in 2010.

The Duchess was a vision in red to mark her 40th birthday

Kate's natural beauty was highlighted with a subtle makeup look consisting of light blush, rosy pink lips and minimal eye makeup. Her flowing brunette hair was teased into loose waves, framing her pretty features.

Meanwhile, Kate is expected to have a low-key birthday surrounded by her close family this year.

While Duchess Kate usually marks her birthday privately, there have been revelations about how the royal has celebrated the occasion in the past.

The Duchess wearing Princess Diana's pearl drop earrings

It's likely that Kate will be surrounded by her closest friends and family members at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, for her special birthday this year.

The Cambridge family spent the festive period at Anmer Hall and were pictured leaving a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

