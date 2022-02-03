Kate Middleton recycles her favourite waist-cinching coat dress for latest London outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London on Thursday looking glamorous as ever to join the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for a rare joint outing.

The wife of Prince William dressed perfectly for the February weather, donning her favourite bespoke wool dress from Catherine Walker, complete with striking contrast collar and figure-flattering belt across the waist. The elegant mother-of-three teamed her look with tights and black heeled court shoes, and we can't help but admire her effortless style.

The Duchess paired her monochrome ensemble with a chic miniature handbag, complete with stylish crocodile print and structured black handle.

Kate styled her glossy brunette locks in bouncy curls, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Letting her outfit do the talking, the royal opted for a minimal makeup look to highlight her pretty features.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled her favourite Catherine Walker wool dress

It's not the first time Kate has worn her iconic Catherine Walker dress. The royal previously sported the elegant ensemble during her last engagement with the Queen. If you're loving Kate's striking winter style, you'll love these similar styles to elevate your winter wardrobe.

The trio are visiting The Prince's Foundation's Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.

HELLO! understands that Kate was invited to join the visit by her father-in-law, Charles, in recognition of their shared interest and longstanding support of the arts and creative industries. The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

Charles, Camilla and Kate will tour the site before meeting students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, who will be working on geometry and mosaic projects. They will then proceed to meet photography and animation students.

The royals will also try their hand at sewing a straight seam in the Future Textiles Studio and Pattern-cutting studio.

