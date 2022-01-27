Sophie Wessex turns heads in statement top and sleek trousers

Georgia Brown
The Countess of Wessex looked radiant as she rocked a statement cashmere sweater from Frame and sleek black trousers for her latest engagement with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon - details
The Countess of Wessex looked glamorous as ever to meet with Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon to discuss the UK’s enhanced ambition to tackle sexual violence in conflict on Wednesday.
Sporting a statement knit jumper and sleek black trousers, the royal looked sophisticated, yet stylish for the occasion. The wife of Prince Edward kept accessories simple, opting for two delicate gold chain necklaces and an elegant gold bangle. Sophie teased her blonde hair into a voluminous blow dry, amping up the glamour with a pair of jewelled stud earrings.
Sophie's exact jumper is the 'Frankie Recycled Cashmere Sweater' in 'Cafe au Lait' from Frame, retailing for £335.
Complete with subtle ruching on the sleeves and statement puffed shoulder, Sophie's cashmere sweater is the perfect way to elevate any daytime look. Scroll on to shop similar dupes from our edit of neutral knitwear.
The Countess of Wessex looked radiant in statement knitwear
A photograph posted to Twitter by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon's official account read: "This morning I met with HRH The Countess of Wessex to discuss the UK’s enhanced ambition to tackle sexual violence in conflict. We looked ahead to key moments this year, including the PSVI international conference."
Madeline Thompson Ruffled Sweater, £350, Net-A-Porter
Merino Cashmere Neat Jumper, £60, ME + EM
It's already proving to be a busy start of the year for the Countess of Wessex, who stepped out to volunteer at a vaccination centre last Thursday, while also marking her 57th birthday.
Sophie became Grand President of St John Ambulance in 2004 and last year she completed training to become a Care Volunteer in support of the NHS Vaccination programme.
In photos released by Buckingham Palace, the Countess could be seen working with fellow volunteers to greet patients, taking their details and looking after their wellbeing while they had their vaccinations
At the end of the shift, the royal mum-of-two was presented with a pin badge, which is given to all St John Ambulance personnel to thank them for their support with the vaccination programme, as well as bouquet of flowers to mark her birthday.
