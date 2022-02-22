We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was overseas! The royal arrived in Denmark on a fact-finding trip to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development. Kate will be spending two days in the capital Copenhagen on a working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

This is a special trip for the royal, as it's the first time she has taken the work of her foundation, which she launched in June, internationally.

Touching down at the airport, Kate looked fresh and glowing, wearing a stunning red blazer from Zara that she has worn many times before. She carried one of her favourite bags from Aspinal London and finished off the look with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings. Her famous hair was styled in a bouncy blow-dried look and she carried at simple bag. We can't wait to see what outfits she has packed for this trip.

The visit will also pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

Kate looked exquisite in her new outfit

Kate announced the trip in a personal tweet posted earlier this month on the Kensington Royal’s Twitter account. She shared a video of her hands, with her large sapphire and diamond engagement ring on show, making the word Denmark and the country’s flag out of Lego.

In a personal message, the duchess wrote: “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month."

"Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life.”

She ended the message with the Danish words “Pa snarligt gensyn”, which translate as “See you soon”, and the letter “C” to denote a personal tweet.

