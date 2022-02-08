Kate Middleton glams up chic black outfit with the best accessories

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, the gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge headed to Southwark, to the PACT (Parents and Children Together) headquarters, to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children.

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate wore a dazzling black outfit, which consisited of black trousers, a black top, and she added a lovely grey check blazer, the perfect item to finish off the look. We love her silver Astley Clarke necklace and pearl earrngs, too, and her belt with a swish silver buckle.The glam mother-of-three wore her hair in a loose and expertly blow-dried style.

Set up by Citizens UK in 2014, PACT is a community-led social support project which aims to build a confident, resilient community of parents who can give their children the best start in life whatever their circumstances. It was initiated in Southwark after parents, community and faith leaders identified mental health issues and isolation as the biggest challenges impacting on their ability to parent and give their children the best start in life. The project has since expanded to Leeds and Newcastle.

During the visit, the Duchess met volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a welcoming space for local parents to discuss relevant issues and work through any challenges they are facing.

Kate looked incredible in her immaculate outfit

MumSpace is one of many activities run by the organisation to reach parents who might not otherwise have access to support.

Through her work over the past decade, the Duchess has seen first-hand how some of today’s hardest social challenges have their roots in the earliest years of a person’s life.

Kate is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences and of collaborative action in order to improve outcomes across society.

