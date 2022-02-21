Kate Middleton would love this dreamy pink Marks & Spencer dress for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If Kate Middleton was looking to refresh her collection of spring dresses, we know she would just love this pastel pink number we just found browsing the new in selection at Marks & Spencer.

The Phase Eight V-Neck Angel Sleeve midi wrap dress is seriously elegant – and any Kate fan worth their salt knows that the shade is one the Duchess loves and keeps coming back to time and time again.

Phase Eight V-Neck Angel Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress, £120, Marks & Spencer

It really reminds us of her Alexander McQueen peplum dress, which we first saw on the royal visit to South Australia in 2014, and also makes us think of the blush pink Lela Rose dress she wore in 2016 during a visit to Cornwall.

Both of those lovely, long sold-out dresses come with price tags into the thousands, but the M&S Phase Eight number is a very reasonable £120.

We know Kate would love the V neck and the angel sleeves – a style she’s worn several times over the years. The tie at the waist – which creates a lovely flattering silhouette, would no doubt get the thumbs up too.

We can't be the only ones who thought of Kate's Alexander McQueen dress when we saw the M&S number?

This really is a chic occasion piece. Do you have any weddings, birthdays or special occasions coming up this year? If so it’s an absolute must.

We can see this styled with wedges or stiletto heels for the ultimate glam look

It’s available in sizes eight to 16, but hurry if you want to grab one, some of the popular sizes are already close to selling out. A sell-out across the board is highly likely!

