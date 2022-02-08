We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, royal fans were delighted to discover the Duchess of Cambridge's new project! The 40-year-old royal recorded a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

The mother-of-three was pictured cross-legged on a rug, as she narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Looking as stunning as ever, the brunette beauty wore her famous mane in a long, cascading style and donned a lovely new white Fair Isle jumper by Holland Cooper. The timeless design cost £179 and sold out as soon as Kate was pictured in it. Sign up to the waitlist here, but in the meantime, we've found a fab dupe should you wish to invest; keep scrolling.

Kate also donned her trusty & Other Stories cropped jeans, which cost £65 and are one of the high street store's best sellers. Kate first sported her high-waisted, straight-leg jeans to get her first COVID-19 vaccination back in June 2021. The brand describes them: "The Favourite Cut Cropped is everything you're looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic cotton, this style offers a high waist, a slim, cropped leg and comfort stretch."

Kate is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl; and British actor, Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Blue 'Favourite' jeans, £65 / $89, & Other Stories

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, illustrated by Paul Howard, tells the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Anna Cashmere Jumper Ivory Fair Isle, £147, Boden

Children’s Mental Health Week is a national event that aims to highlight the importance of the issue and Kate, whose reading will be screened on Sunday, picked Tomlinson’s book as the story chimes with this years’ theme of Growing Together.

