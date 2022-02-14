We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen without a collection of fabulous jewellery. From her incredible engagement ring and pearl earrings to her high street buys and affordable gems from local brands, the wife of Prince William is always blinging in style.

One of her favourite necklaces is a beautiful double strange chain from Spells of Love. The mother-of-three has worn this necklace everywhere from Wimbledon to the V&A. We sat down with the designer Hayley, who told us how the 'Kate effect' has impacted her brand.

Hayley's brand Spells of Love is relatively new. "I started the brand around five years ago, after studying Fashion Promotion at University. After interning in the jewellery department of a high-street retailer and working as a product photographer for a little while, I began making jewellery and selling on Etsy. I loved it so much, I knew this was what I wanted to do from the moment I made my first piece of jewellery."

All the pieces available in Hayley's collection are beautiful, but the most popular items are the 'Alia Hoops', and the 'Double Strand Beaded Necklace', which are the brand's best-sellers. These have both been worn by Kate Middleton.

Kate wearing the Double Strand Beaded Necklace by Spells of Love in 2021

Spells of Love jewellery has a wonderful ethical message. Hayley explains: "We are an ethical and sustainable jewellery brand and our makers are registered members of both the Responsible Jewellery Council ensuring strict monitoring to meet ethical, social and environmental standards, as well as being registered members of the UN Global Compact Network, GCNT and CP100 and are ISO compliant."

The Duchess wore the same necklace at the V&A

"We ensure excellent working environment, treatment of workers and fair working wage is fundamental and a non-negotiable, workers also receive benefits including 2 free meals a day, free medical care, commuting and fuel allowance, free childcare, onsite well being and leisure facilities, including library, sports facility, gym, and classes including yoga, savings and investments schemes a free annual health checkup and more."

Double Strand Beaded Necklace, £110, Spells of Love

She adds: "All jewellery is responsibly handcrafted using small batch production, and ethically sourced and traceable stones. I also offer a re-plating service, so that customers are able to have their pieces re-plated over time, ensuring customers can cherish their pieces and pieces are never simply disposed of/ end up in landfill."

Kate wore the Alia Hoops by Spells of Love in 2020

After Kate first wore the brand, the impact was pretty big. Hayley remembers: "It was so surreal, and still is. It had such a huge impact on my brand, I sold out straight away."

Alia Hoops, £79, Spells of Love

"Being a small, relatively young brand, it really helped put Spells of Love on the map, and I am so grateful for this. Having orders come in from countries that I would never have expected would ever know about my brand was also so amazing. It was such a huge 'pinch me' moment.

When it comes to Kate's double strand necklace, Hayley has a pretty good idea why she loves it so much. "I think the necklace is such a versatile piece and easy to wear for so many occasions. I tend to get customer feedback that it's great for everyday wear, from day to night, special occasions, to work (or Zoom meetings!), weddings, or even grocery shopping.

