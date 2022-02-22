Lady Kitty Spencer wears slip dress as she parties with her siblings at LFW What a dazzling dress!

On Monday evening, Lady Kitty Spencer touched down in London town for fashion week. The stylish model was spotted at the 'Perfect Magazine' LFW party hosted by Katie Grand & Bryan Tambao at the Standard.

READ: 14 royals who have strutted their stuff on the runway

We loved her gorgeous outfit. It was a dazzling leopard print style by Dolce & Gabbana that was adorned with lace. It looked like a slip dress, and the daughter of Earl Spencer added a black leather jacket, lots of gold jewellery and wrapped up warm in tights and heels. Stunning!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's BEST outfits

Kitty, 31, was joined by her twin sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer and younger brother Samuel Aitken. The awesome foursome posed in a lovely family picture. Don't they all look alike?

MORE: Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer's £19m marital home is so opulent

The twins opted for matching maxi dresses from Michael Kors, one in silver, and one in black.

Lady Kitty looked sensational in her leopard print dress

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza moved to London last year and sat down to do an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Speaking about their relationship, they said: "We feel very lucky to have been born with a best friend. It’s true what they say, there’s such a unique bond between twins."

Kitty and her brother Sam, and twin sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

They also touched on their late aunt, Princess Diana. Eliza said: "Sadly we were very young when she passed away, we were only five. Of course, I would have loved to have been able to spend more time with her. I do have some special memories of her. I can’t explain why, but they’ve stuck very clearly in my mind."

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer channels Kate Middleton in the pink dress of dreams

The twins are both signed to Storm Model Management and are ambassadors for The Little Princess Trust. Amelia said: "We can’t wait to see what the future holds. I’ve always imagined I’d end up in the UK, it just took a little longer than I’d planned. We’re thrilled to finally be here. For me, this is where my future is."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.