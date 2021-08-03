We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can't get Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding out of our heads! Checking out the wonderful photographs from the bride's special day has fast become our favourite pastime right now.

Lots of unseen photographs have appeared since the big day of post-wedding celebrations and in one of them - which was uploaded by her sister Amelia - you can see the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a pair of bridal flats.

Made by Dolce & Gabbana, who Kitty is an ambassador for, the 'Jackie Flat Mules' are backless loafers, covered in guipure lace and finished with a diamond encrusted buckle. Worth around £800, they are sadly a past-season buy. But taking inspiration from the blonde beauty, here's some flat wedding flats that would be perfect for any bride that doesn't want to wear heels. Keep scrolling!

The 30-year-old wore a whopping six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda division for her nuptials which took place in Rome. All her dresses were all inspired by her English heritage and her love of Italian culture.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," Domenico Dolce told Tatler.

One of her dresses that sticks in our minds is the off-the-shoulder gown that Prince William and Harry's cousin changed into following the wedding ceremony.

The hand-painted silk gown featured pale pink and yellow flowers along the top and bottom of the skirt, while Romanesque statues, pillars and archways could be seen in the middle.

