Lady Kitty Spencer just wore two wedding guest dresses with a serious royal edge

Lady Kitty Spencer is having the time of her life right now! Fresh from her draw-dropping wedding last month, the stunning niece of the late Princess Diana headed to a friend's wedding at the weekend, and looked totally divine.

The blonde beauty went to the nuptials of Lady Jemima Herbert and Hugo Davis at Wilton House and shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories of the special day. We also discovered she wore not one, but two dresses for the occasion.

First up, the 30-year-old wore a dazzling pastel blue number from Dolce & Gabbana - the brand who not only designed her wedding dress, but who she is an ambassador for.

Kitty looked beautiful in her lace dress

The long-sleeve lace dress comes in at £1,850 and is effortlessly elegant. Made with lace construction, this long-sleeve number is midi length and ideal for a wedding. She added a stunning hat by Philip Treacy - the milner all the royal family head to.

Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve lace dress, £1,850, Farfetch

Kitty later changed into a gorgeous yellow dress

Later, at the evening reception, Kitty changed her look for something a little less formal. Bringing the sunshine, she sported a bright yellow number, known as the 'Off-shoulder Midi Dress' also by D&G, which is currently £990 in the brand's summer sale.

Dolce & Gabbana off-shoulder midi dress, £990, Farfetch

She topped the look off with a totally bouji handbag by the brand - a gold cross-body style embossed with a heart at the clasp, called the 'Devotion' bag.

Dolce & Gabbana medium Devotion crossbody bag, £1,650, Farfetch

Priced at £1,650, it's a true statement piece. We can safely say, we want the lot! If Kitty's wedding dress wardrobe is a little out of your price range, keep scrolling for our high street alternatives.

Lace Bodice Bardot Midi Dress, £95, Coast

Lavish Alice pleated bardot midi dress in lemon, £75, ASOS

We are still reeling over Kitty's wedding to her billionaire beau Michael Lewis last month. The event took place in Rome and she positively glowed in a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

Metallic Textured Chain Crossbody Bag, £3.25, Shein

The nipped-in silhouette had a full skirt and featured tiny buttons, as well as an eye-catching, dramatic veil that had some serious length at the back. Epic!

