Lady Kitty Spencer channels Kate Middleton in the pink dress of dreams These royal ladies are looking pretty in pink, don't you think?

Lady Kitty Spencer is having the time of her life right now! Fresh from her beautiful Italian wedding last month, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales headed to her first red carpet event since the big day, looking absolutely beautiful.

The bash celebrated the 253rd Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts. Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry RA and Batia Ofer co-chaired the annual Summer Exhibition Preview Party, which was held in the presence of Rebecca Salter, President of the Royal Academy of Arts.

Guests dined on an array of locally sourced, seasonal produce provided by Rocket Food. These included Braised short-rib beef crumpets served with a homemade kimchi and ‘Mac Daddy’, a decadent truffle macaroni cheese. Sounds divine!

Decked out in a dazzling Dolce and Gabbana Gown from the brand's Alta Moda Spring 2020 Collection, Kitty's frock featured a series of graduated pink sashes, and it fell to the floor with it's billowing skirt.

Lady Kitty looked so beautiful in her pink Dolce & Gabbana dress

We couldn't help but notice the frock looked very like one of the Duchess of Cambridge's best-loved red carpet dresses. Back in February 2019, the mother-of-three headed to a mental health charity dinner at the V&A Museum in London, and she dazzled in the most stunning blush pink, taffeta dress that had a lovely ombre finish, by Gucci.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar Gucci dress in 2019

The off-the-shoulder gown came with a striking contrasting belt in other shades of pink and Prince William's wife added sparkly silver shoes and a velvet Prada clutch bag. Kate teamed her ballroom-ready dress with silver Oscar de la Renta court shoes and the Kiki McDonough earrings she wore to her sister's wedding.

As you can see, both dresses looked so similar, and gave the gorgeous ladies a fabulous, girly vibe that is giving us all the Disney Princess feels. Sublime!

