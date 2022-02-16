We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is currently enjoying the half-term holidays with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The royal family are skiing in St. Moritz and in pictures published on the MailOnline, look to be having a fabulous time. We are loving seeing the family enjoying the snow, and they are pure ski fashion goals, too! Sophie and Louise, who often borrow each other's clothes, were twinning in plush navy jackets.

But did you spot the Countess' trousers? They were white, belted, and came with a lovely red stripe down the side. They are from Sweaty Betty and are known as the 'Moritz Soft Shell Ski Trousers.'

Sophie has been photographed many times in them, so it's safe to say they are clearly a favourite in her ski wardrobe.

Sophie is a keen skier

Sadly, the style isn't available anymore, but we've found a similar pair in black on the brand's website. The 'Astro Softshell Ski Salopettes' are also belted with the same close-fitting cut.

Designed for the slopes, this woven fabric is windproof, water repellent, breathable with a soft brushed backing to regulate body temperature, so great if you're planning a trip to the Alps.

Astro Softshell Ski Salopettes, £285, Sweaty Betty

The Wessexes are keen skiers, and all members of the family looked confident as they hit the slopes. And the family aren't the only royals who enjoy skiing, as at the start of the year, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and mum Sarah Ferguson headed off to enjoy some winter fun. Duchess Sarah went arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

Sarah once told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste: "Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier. My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

