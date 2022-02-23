Princess Eugenie's dress for Prince Harry outing looks just this £18 New Look number

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie went out to dinner on Tuesday evening in Santa Barbara with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her cousin Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex. How fabulous!

Pictures of the awesome foursome appeared on TMZ and show the group having a meal together. Meghan, looking as stylish as ever, wore an oversized white suit set and wore her hair loose, and mother-of-one Eugenie looked gorgeous in a beautiful black dress that featured blue floral detail.

It's a past-season buy from designer brand Claudie Pierlot and sadly isn't available anymore. Never fear though, we've done some detective work and found a fabulous lookalike version from high street brand New Look, and it will cost you just £18! Princess Beatrice's sister kept warm with a camel coat slung over her shoulders.

The 'Black Floral Frill High Neck Midi Dress' is part of the store's current collection. It has a high neckline, long sleeves, frill yoke trim, tiered hem, is midi in length, has button-back fastening and is cut in a flattering fit-and-flare design. It's selling out quickly so act fast if you want this frock hanging up in your wardrobe.

Princess Eugenie wore this dress by Claudie Pierlot for dinner with her cousin Prince Harry

Eugenie and Jack travelled to the US to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier in February, and Eugenie surprised royal watchers by joining Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on Sunday 13 February.

Get the look!

Black Floral Frill High Neck Midi Dress, £18.00, New Look

The royal cousins have always been close from a young age, with only six years between them. The pair even sat next to each other at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

