Princess Beatrice's new dress has a hidden link to Princess Diana

On Tuesday evening, Princess Beatrice headed to the 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, wearing a brand new outfit we are totally obsessed with.

The mother-of-one donned a lovely, past-season, navy blue dress by Sandro Paris, known as the 'Natalie.' The pretty mini dress had lovely cream contrasting ruffle sleeves and a pie-crust neckline. If this neckline looks familiar, that's because it was made famous by the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The pie crust collar was a key feature in Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - she often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers. Every time we see this vintage-esque look, we think of Prince Charles' former wife and her amazing dress sense.

Princess Beatrice looked amazing in her Sandro Paris dress

We heard a really sweet story about Beatrice, 33, last week. The royal welcomed her first baby with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in September and was quickly flooded with well wishes from royal watchers across the globe.

One dedicated fan sent an especially sweet gift – and the new mum kindly sent a gracious letter of thanks that was shared on social media this week.

Princess Diana often wore a pie-crust collar

The owner of The Little Cardi Shop shared a photo to Instagram that showed an adorable print of a pair of baby feet alongside a handwritten letter from Beatrice. It read: "Thank you so much for sending the most incredible cardigans for Sienna. She is so lucky to have the chance to wear something so special and thoughtful. Thank you so much for thinking of us with something so unique."

The image was captioned with a sweet message of gratitude, which read: "The Little Cardi Shop fit for royalty [crown emoji]. I was so so pleased to receive this in the post this morning, a handwritten letter from HRH Princess Beatrice with baby Sienna's footprints… It just had to have a square on the grid #theroyalfamily."

Love this!

