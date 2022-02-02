Princess Beatrice rocks Zara skirt - and the wildest statement jacket ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Princess Beatrice may be a busy mum to baby Sienna, but that doesn't mean she hasn't got time to indulge in her passion for fashion!

In pictures that appeared on the Royal Fashion Police Instagram account, the redhead royal was snapped running errands around London looking stunning in a brand new outfit that we are totally coveting. She rocked a navy blue pleated skirt from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara, and added the most incredible jacket by Ulla Johnson.

This terracotta-toned number had huge voluminous sleeves, gathered cuffs and a delightful tie-waist belt. It's a past season buy, but we've found it on The Outnet in a variety of colours for a discounted price of £268. The skirt is past-seaon buy but we've found a great alternative, keep scrolling.

Accessory wise, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi carried a Celine Pico Belt Bag and wore Maje slip-on shoes.

Last week, the royal was seen walking down the King's Road in Chelsea, taking her daughter Sienna for a stroll along the famous London street.

Ulla Johnson Maxine belted gathered wool-felt jacket, £268, The Outnet

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 33-year-old looked calm and collected as she sipped on a coffee and pushed Sienna's stroller. Rocking a stylish off-duty outfit, the royal wore a striped lambskin jacket from Burberry teamed with relaxed-fit trousers and lace-up trainers from sustainable brand, Thousand Fell. Simply gorgeous!

Get the look!

Iris Asymmetric Pleated Midi Skirt Navy, £75, Reiss

Beatrice's jacket is the 'Intarsia Wool Barn Jacket' with lambskin trim, retailing for £1,290. The Burberry piece is no longer in stock, but we're loving this padded wool-blend shirt jacket for similar outerwear vibes.

The royal has a great collection of designer threads, favouring Gucci bags as well as Louis Vuitton. What we would give to have a sift through her wardrobe!

