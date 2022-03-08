Royal Ascot 2022 style guide revealed - here's what Kate Middleton may wear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to style, the Duchess of Cambridge is a veteran of dresses. The fashionable royal often sports sophisticated pieces while attending to her royal duties. However, Kate is also known to have a soft spot for suits and looks absolutely flawless stepping out in them.

We can hope to see the mother-of-three donning a tailored two-piece for Royal Ascot this year. But did you know Royal Ascot has a strict set of rules regarding dress code for those in the royal enclosure? Plus, there's a new rule which will certainly alter what Kate can wear…

WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns in red for Copenhagen visit

This year, Royal Ascot has implemented a new rule stating that women can wear a trouser suit but they have to be the same colour and material. According to the Royal Ascot website: "Trouser suits are welcome. They should be full-length to the ankle and of matching material and colour." Jumpsuits are also welcome this year, meaning we can expect some dazzling all-in-one pieces too.

This year, we can expect to see a wider variety of outfits, meaning the royal family have more room to experiment with their style choices. As for Kate, we can hazard a guess that she will be showcasing a pretty pastel tailored look, wearing her silky brunette locks down in her signature bouncy blowdry.

Kate looked incredible in blue

Lace has previously been a key favourite of Kate's, particularly in soft shades of white and pale blue. The royal's most iconic dresses include stunning numbers by Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and royal go-to Elie Saab. The Duchess is also known to debut some seriously chic fascinators, adding the final touch to her elegant outfits.

The Duchess tends to favour lace dresses for Royal Ascot

Looks from a host of luxury British designers such as Simone Rocha, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and The Vampire’s Wife are set to make an appearance at the event, in addition to high street favourites including ME+EM, Reiss, LK Bennett and Radley London.

The event will be held from Tuesday 14 to Saturday 18 June 2022. Get ready to witness an army of royals stepping out in some undeniably suave suits!

