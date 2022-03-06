Kate Middleton's black skinny jeans revealed – see unique detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A pair of black skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, proved exactly how to dress them down for an appearance in Abergavenny, Wales on 1 March.

If you're still not over her effortless look, then fear not because we've found her exact denim trousers from Frame after fans pointed out one unique detail. Eagle-eyed royal fan FOUND by Bojana posted comparison pictures on Instagram and wrote: "The #DuchessofCambridge wore @frame Le One high-rise skinny jeans. A distinct detail that helped identify this piece is the single rivet (here in gold colour), often found in @frame jeans."

WATCH: Kate Middleton rocking skinny jeans during St David's Day appearance in Wales

Made from stretchy fabric, the high-rise jeans come in four classic colours, including Kate's chic black and an elegant navy. They originally retail for £225, but The Outnet is offering a whopping 60 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just £95 – hurry if you want to be in with the chance of replicating the Duchess' wardrobe.

Shop now:

Frame Le One skinny jeans, was £238 now £95, The Outnet

To keep warm in the chilly March weather, Kate paired them with a smart brown jacket, a vibrant red scarf and chunky brown boots for a casual daywear look. Her husband Prince William, 39, looked equally smart in a coordinating outfit, also opting to pair brown boots with black jeans and a brown hooded jacket.

She also had an outfit change later that day when she paired her jeans with a figure-flattering coat and suede heeled boots.

The Duchess paired her jeans with heeled boots later in the day

During their visit to the goat farm to mark St David’s Day, Duchess Kate candidly spoke about her half-term fun with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Queen's farm. A worker explained a new robot could also be used to move feed on site, and the Duchess candidly replied: "That was George’s job at half term – moving feed."

Prince William then explained that the children had been getting involved with the day-to-day running of the farm and added: "We are trying some Agroforestry as well." Agroforestry being the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

