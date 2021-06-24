Loved Kate Middleton's Ascot dress? We've found the perfect lookalike - and it sparkles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge had royal fans swooning over her iconic Elie Saab gown at Royal Ascot. Enjoying a day out at the races, Kate was a picture of poise in her cornflower blue dress, which was adorned with the sweetest lace and ribbon trims.

Kate stole the show with her designer dress at Royal Ascot in 2019

The dress has since sold out and we are constantly on the look out for a similar design - because Kate looked so wonderful as she arrived at Ascot that day. As we were looking in the new-in section on Net-A-Porter we spotted a Self-Portrait dress that gave us all the whimsical vibes of Kate's beautiful dress. The turquoise dress boasts a number of rich and romantic details that we know Kate would love - including a shimmering crystal-embellished belt.

Self-Portrait Turquoise Dress, £370/$525, Net-A-Porter

Creating a classic and uber flattering silhouette, the gently puffed sleeves and slim waist glide into a flowy pleated skirt complete with intricate lace trims. The chiffon design is an ideal choice for all of your summer celebrations, particularly for weddings. Self-Portrait recommends styling this elegant frock with silver jewellery – and we couldn't agree more.

While making her royal appearance at Ascot in 2019, Kate also chose to accessorise with metallics. Donning a pair of silver stilettos by Gianvito Rossi, the mum-of-three polished off her ensemble with a shimmering clutch bag and topaz droplet earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Sweeping her brunette hair into a sophisticated chignon, Kate also added a Philip Treacy hat in pastel blue. As for her makeup, the Duchess opted for a subdued and radiant complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with honey-hued blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – stunning.

GET THE LOOK:

Metallic Heels, £9.55, ASOS

Royal fans are in love with Kate's designer shoe collection, and if you're looking to accessorise your new Self-Portrait dress with similar (and less pricey) stilettos, we've found another gorgeous lookalike.

Reduced in the sale, ASOS is selling these silver pointed heels for £9.55 – winning! Our advice is to act fast, they're already flying off of the virtual shelves.

