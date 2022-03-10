Sophie Wessex dazzles in bold Prada coat and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is always one to watch when it comes to style. The royal never fails to assemble looks that are simply to die for. The latest addition to her carefully crafted wardrobe? A glorious pink Prada coat which may just be the 57-year-old's best colour splash yet.

Sophie looked divine in the pink piece, which featured a Peter Pan collar, dark contrast stitching and a straight silhouette in a beautiful watermelon pink hue. The royal teamed the look with some simple black straight-leg trousers and a new pair of Gianvito Rossi black leather heels.

Countess Sophie spent a day in Glamorgan, visiting Swansea University to witness the launch of charity Scar Free Foundation's use of pioneering 3D bioprinting technology.

The mother-of-two, who is a patron of the charity, clasped a Sophie Hasburg black snakeskin clutch bag to complete her lovely look.

Sophie looked pretty in pink

Sophie wore her blonde hair back in a loose bun and smiled as she greeted onlookers. She opted for a natural makeup look, including a rose pink lip and dewy skin glow.

Sophie looked radiant in the Prada coat

Are you as obsessed with Sophie's statement piece as we are? Sadly, Sophie's Prada coat is no longer available, but we’ve found two perfect dupes just for you.

Pink Wool Coat, £99.99, Mango

This pink Mango coat is a spring essential and will brighten anyone's wardrobe. Featuring a double-breasted cut in an oversized design, this vibrant piece will provide a pop of colour and extra warmth for cooler days.

Pink Belted Wool Coat, £159, Nobody's Child

If you are a fan of a belted waist look, this Nobody's Child alternative is an equally charming option. The single-breasted wool coat boasts peak lapels and sophisticated drop shoulders, which are crafted from recycled polyester – adding a sustainable spin on the luxurious item.

Last week, Sophie looked incredible in her favourite emerald green Alberta Ferretti midi skirt with gold buckle detailing and pleats during her visit to the charity's Reading Hub Facility. She layered the look with a black rollneck knit and tailored black blazer, looking flawless as she greeted the adorable guide dogs in the centre.

