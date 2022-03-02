Sophie Wessex's bold new coat looks just like this £70 dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex, 57, looked beautiful on Monday to attend an engagement at Essex & Hertz Air Ambulance's new airbase at North Weald - and we're swooning over her new coat!

Sophie, who was joined by her husband Prince Edward, 57, styled a gorgeous oversized gingham coat from Harris Wharf London, complete with a chic relaxed collar and waist-cinching belt. The royal teamed her longline coat with swish red heeled boots, layering a berry red jumper beneath her coat for warmth.

Sophie styled her signature blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style, adding soft curls to her tresses. She looked beautiful with a touch of mascara, glowy blush and rosy pink lip.

Sophie and Edward attended the new airbase with representatives from the local hospitals in the region, speaking with airlifted patients and their families to hear first-hand about their experiences.

EHAAT wrote of the highlight of the royal visit, noting that the Earl and Countess took the opportunity to stop and speak to individuals and thank them for the work they do.

We're a fan of Sophie's gorgeous coat and red heels

"This is a real milestone in our charity’s history, as it is the first time that Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has hosted a Royal visit. It was a fantastic opportunity to bring together all of the organisations that have worked so hard during these challenging times of the pandemic. I am truly honoured that we have been able to showcase our new airbase at North Weald and share our vision for a Centre for Excellence that will continue to develop pre-hospital care into the future," said Jane Gurney of EHAAT.

Sadly, the Countess' coat appears to be sold out online, but we've found the ultimate dupe for those who wish to emulate the royal's effortless style as we transition into spring.

Green Brushed Check Formal Coat, £70, Missguided

It's not the first time recently we've been stunned at Sophie's stylish wardrobe. The royal looked positively radiant on Thursday as she was opened the new Jigsaw Hub at The Lighthouse, which provides support for families in Woking.

Sophie opted for an elegant khaki blouse for the occasion, featuring a statement pie crust collar and balloon sleeves. The royal teamed her flattering blouse with stylish teal trousers and brown leather heeled boots, the perfect laidback attire to get involved with the babies at The Lighthouse.

