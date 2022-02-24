Sophie Wessex turns heads in brightest trousers for heartwarming engagement

The Countess of Wessex, 57, looked positively radiant on Thursday as she was opened the new Jigsaw Hub at The Lighthouse, which provides support for families in Woking.

Sophie opted for an elegant khaki blouse for the occasion, featuring a statement pie crust collar and balloon sleeves. The royal teamed her flattering blouse with stylish teal trousers and brown leather heeled boots, the perfect laidback attire to get involved with the babies at The Lighthouse.

The mother-of-two styled her blonde locks in loose waves, sporting a subtle metallic eyeshadow and black eyeliner for her glowy makeup look.

Completing her ensemble, Sophie elevated her outfit with delicate accessories, including a waist-cinching brown belt, gold stud earrings and a dainty gold chain bracelet.

The royal donned smart teal trousers and brown accessories

No lady is ever seen without her handbag, of which the Countess opted for a simple brown crocodile print clutch.

The Lighthouse hosts a range of projects aiming to support, encourage and empower marginalised and vulnerable members of society through offering training and providing care packages and food.

Sophie looked radiant during the heartwarming enagagement

The Countess met volunteers and local people supported by The Lighthouse and saw how their new hub is supporting the community by offering free clothing, equipment and toys for local children, families escaping domestic abuse and refugee families in the area.

Hands-on royal Sophie previously volunteered at their food bank during the pandemic so it's an organisation that is well-known to her.

Sophie's engagement comes after the Wessexes enjoyed a ski break in the Swiss resort of St Moritz last week during the February half-term.

The family-of-four were seen hitting the slopes with a group of friends, with Edward in a red ski jacket and Sophie and Lady Louise twinning in navy coats.

