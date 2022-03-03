Countess Sophie stuns in statement skirt - and it's the most beautiful colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked impeccable during a royal outing to the newly completed Guide Dogs Reading Hub Facility this week. As always, Sophie wore an uber elegant outfit that married designer labels with everyday staples to create a totally chic look.

The 57-year-old wore her favourite emerald green Alberta Ferretti midi skirt with gold buckle detailing and pleats during her visit to the charity's Reading Hub Facility. She layered the look with a black rollneck knit and tailored black blazer, looking flawless as she greeted the adorable guide dogs in the centre.

The royal accessorised with a simple gold pendant necklace and wore her blonde hair up in a bun. A pair of simple gold earrings complemented the outfit and the Countess opted for a natural makeup look.

The mother-of-two visited the centre in order to learn more about the organisation's services for children, young people and families, including buddy dogs. Understandably, the royal couldn't stop beaming as she interacted with both dogs and children during the wholesome outing.

Sophie looked gorgeous in green

Do you love Sophie's sophisticated look as much as we do? Thankfully, the royal's favourite skirt is still available via Farfetch, but hurry as it's selling out at the speed of light.

Sophie greeted guide dogs at the wholesome event

Pair the skirt with a silk patterned blouse and heeled brown boots to create a statement outfit. For a more subtle but equally smart aesthetic, layer the skirt with a simple white blouse with a Peter Pan collar. Divine!

Green Pleated Midi Skirt, £869, Alberta Ferretti

If you want to emulate Sophie's look without breaking the bank, we've found a perfect dupe just for you from Closet London. Featuring pleats aplenty in a sumptuous olive green satin, this high rise piece is an ideal spring staple.

Satin Green Pleat Midi Skirt, £62, Closet London

For cooler days, team the item with an oversized cream jumper and white sneakers to create a heavenly look.

Earlier this week, Sophie sported a navy blue gingham longline coat and berry red jumper while visiting the Essex & Hertz Air Ambulance's new airbase at North Weald. Featuring a waist-cinching belt and relaxed collar, the coat proved that Sophie is queen of the spring staples.

