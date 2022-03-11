Queen Letizia is a modern Marilyn Monroe in slinky white look

Megan Bull
Queen Letizia of Spain made a stylish entrance at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on Friday, wearing an angelic white co-ord that had been tailor-made by the Palace's dressmaker.
Talk about making an entrance! Dressed to impress for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Queen Letizia cemented her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals on Friday, as she stepped out in a striking all-white ensemble.
Exuding Old Hollywood glamour, the mum-of-two resembled a modern-day Marilyn as she teamed a white satin blouse with a matching midi skirt featuring statement side splits – both had been tailor-made by the Palace's dressmaker.
Letizia's outfit had been tailored-made by the Royal Palace
Accessorised to perfection, Letizia polished off her ethereal look with brown croc print stilettos and a matching clutch bag by Magrit, as well as gold hoop earrings.
Styling her glossy tresses in voluminous curls, the royal dusted her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, adding a dash of mascara and a hint of sunkissed bronzer to contour.
The royal met with fashion designers and explored the new collections on display
Pictured meeting with fashion designers while she explored the stunning new collections, Letizia's latest visit marks her first appearance at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in 10 years. Back in 2010, the wife of King Felipe had attended the star-studded show, dressed in a lilac blouse paired with white wide-leg trousers.
A picture of elegance, Letizia's new co-ord has us feeling inspired, and thanks to the high street you can recreate her look for less.
GET THE LOOK:
Oversize Satin Blouse, £35.99, Mango
Retailing at £35.99, one of Queen Letizia's favourite brands, Mango, is selling this white silky blouse, which features a Mao neckline and sweet buttoned cuffs. An everyday staple, tuck it into this jacquard skirt from Coast to create an outfit worthy of a Queen.
White Midi Skirt, £79.20, Coast
A style icon, the Spanish royal often makes headlines with her sophisticated fashion choices and just last week she had fans swooning over her fuschia dress from Moisés Nieto. Letizia had recycled the fit-and-flare to attend The Gold Medals For Merit In Fine Arts 2022 ceremony, held at the Baluarte Congress Palace in Pamplona, Spain.
